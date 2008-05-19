Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
DETROIT- JAN 12 : Bentley Continental GT on display at the North American International Auto Show on January 12, 2009 in Detroit, MI. The annual event is among the largest auto shows in North America.
Photo Formats
4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG