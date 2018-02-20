Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Determined sporty young man working out and trains at home. Fit male doing exercise with weights for biceps. Strong boy lifting the dumbbells in the living room. Wellness, health, sport, gym concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6079 × 4053 pixels • 20.3 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG