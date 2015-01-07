Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Detailed woven fabric texture background mesh pattern light beige color blank. Jute hessian sackcloth burlap canvas Natural weaving fiber linen and cotton cloth texture as clean empty for decoration.
Edit
Illustration unusual unusual pattern interesting pastel background in beige color
canvas background
Wooden Texture
Artificial skin. Background. Texture. White canvas. Close-up.
Natural linen background
Cream fabric texture background.
beige paper texture background seamless pattern

See more

572055844

See more

572055844

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2109587576

Item ID: 2109587576

Detailed woven fabric texture background mesh pattern light beige color blank. Jute hessian sackcloth burlap canvas Natural weaving fiber linen and cotton cloth texture as clean empty for decoration.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3436 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P.siripak

P.siripak