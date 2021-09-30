Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087013916
detailed close up macro shot of a male nomad or red veined darter dragonfly (Sympetrum fonscolombii) sitеing with open wings on an old rusty handrail with a bokeh blurred green background
By limipix
Related keywords
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
