Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Detailed carved Arabic script from wall in La Alhambra, a moorish mosque, palace and fortress complex in Granada, Spain.
Photo Formats
2607 × 1609 pixels • 8.7 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 617 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 309 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.