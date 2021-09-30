Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094344551
Detail of a sprout of a small beech tree, European beech, Fagus sylvatica, a plant of the Fagaceae family widespread in the wild throughout Europe.
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
