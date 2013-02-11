Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Detail of Kaunas City Hall (Lithuania). Dating from the 16Th century and nicknamed 'The White Swan' for obvious reasons it was once used for weddings during the soviet era.
