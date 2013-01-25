Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
detail of borobudur temple ruins near yogyakarta in java indonesia, a 9th century Mahayana Buddhist monument abandoned following the 14th century decline of Buddhist and Hindu kingdoms in Java
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG