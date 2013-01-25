Images

detail of borobudur temple ruins near yogyakarta in java indonesia, a 9th century Mahayana Buddhist monument abandoned following the 14th century decline of Buddhist and Hindu kingdoms in Java
53497150

Stock Photo ID: 53497150

donsimon

donsimon