Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Destroyed blown out tire with exploded, shredded and damaged tire on a modern automobile. damaged truck rubber after tire explosion at high speed. Damaged flat tires: old car.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134804085

Item ID: 2134804085

Destroyed blown out tire with exploded, shredded and damaged tire on a modern automobile. damaged truck rubber after tire explosion at high speed. Damaged flat tires: old car.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

kckate16

kckate16