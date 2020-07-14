Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Desk of Businessperson of Faith or Pastor’s Desk – can represent tradition and technology, modern Bible study, faith in modern culture, etc. (shallow focus on Bible & coffee, slight glow effect).
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

11513545

Stock Photo ID: 11513545

Desk of Businessperson of Faith or Pastor’s Desk – can represent tradition and technology, modern Bible study, faith in modern culture, etc. (shallow focus on Bible & coffee, slight glow effect).

Photo Formats

  • 2100 × 3150 pixels • 7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Lincoln Rogers

Lincoln Rogers