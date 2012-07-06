Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Closeup​ abstract​ of​ surface​ blue​ water​ for​ graphic​ design. Reflection​ of​ sunlight​ to​ surface​ blue​ water​ for​ background. Blue​ water​ splash​ed​ for​ background. Blue​ water texture.
Edit
Closeup of desaturated transparent clear calm water surface texture with splashes and bubbles. Trendy abstract nature background. White-grey water waves in sunlight.
Abstract texture and abnormal abstract background design artwork.
white water wave texture or natural ripple background
white water wave texture or natural ripple background
Hand painted white alcohol ink background. Abstract delicate gray texture. Contemporary wallpaper.
Soft white soap foam as background, closeup
White sponge in the foreground

See more

11434672

See more

11434672

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141961847

Item ID: 2141961847

Closeup​ abstract​ of​ surface​ blue​ water​ for​ graphic​ design. Reflection​ of​ sunlight​ to​ surface​ blue​ water​ for​ background. Blue​ water​ splash​ed​ for​ background. Blue​ water texture.

Formats

  • 4160 × 3120 pixels • 13.9 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SP shutter

SP shutter