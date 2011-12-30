Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The desert wheatear (Oenanthe deserti) is a small passerine bird that was formerly classed as a member of the thrush family Turdidae, but is more generally considered to be an Old World flycatcher.
Formats
3560 × 2653 pixels • 11.9 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 745 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 373 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG