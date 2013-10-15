Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Depressed young attractive african american woman lying on sofa at home feeling sad tired and worried suffering depression stress and anxiety in mental health, loneliness and isolation concept.
Beautiful girl lying on the couch at the window and using a mobile phone. Girl office worker resting on the couch and using a smartphone
Portrait of depressed young business Asian, Chinese man person thinking about problems and suffering from depression with laptop notebook computer at home.
Business senior old elderly Black American man, African person using a smartphone or mobile phone in living room at home in technology device concept. Lifestyle people.
Confident young man sitting on a sofa while is having a phone call.
Young attractive latin woman lying at home living room couch feeling sad tired and worried suffering Depression in Mental health, Problems Emotional pain and Broken heart concept.
Pregnant woman relaxing and lying on sofa at home looking on camera
Relax Time. Portrait Of Handsome Arab Man Leaning Back On Couch With Closed Eyes, Keeping Hands Behind Head, Eastern Guy Resting On Comfortable Sofa In Living Room, Side View With Copy Space, Closeup

See more

1916733146

See more

1916733146

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124798269

Item ID: 2124798269

Depressed young attractive african american woman lying on sofa at home feeling sad tired and worried suffering depression stress and anxiety in mental health, loneliness and isolation concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3346 pixels • 20 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 558 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 279 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SB Arts Media

SB Arts Media