Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 12: Jayson Werth at bat during game 4 of the Colorado Rockies, Philadelphia Phillies National League Division Series on October 12, 2009 in Denver Colorado.
Photo Formats
4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.