Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
DENVER, COLORADO- APRIL 5: The SAAB is featured at the Denver Auto Show April 5, 2009 in Denver, CO. More than 20 car manufacturers worldwide display their latest models here.
Photo Formats
3223 × 2145 pixels • 10.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.