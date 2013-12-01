Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The dentist treats the patient's teeth with dental equipment and holds dental instruments near the teeth. Close-up. Dentist.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5409 × 3606 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG