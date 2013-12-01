Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The dentist treats the patient's teeth with dental equipment and holds dental instruments near the teeth. Close-up. Dentist.
Abstract neon glowing man on black background. Disco style. Techno music. Ultraviolet light with a crazy expression. Fantasy with blue fluorescent lights.
Young handsome model posing in a studio in a trendy neon light. Fashionable man in a stylish suit. Vibrant color. Bright colorful light effects. Disco style. Overlay. Gel filter. Supersaturated

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131983253

Item ID: 2131983253

The dentist treats the patient's teeth with dental equipment and holds dental instruments near the teeth. Close-up. Dentist.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5409 × 3606 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Tkachuk

Dmitry Tkachuk