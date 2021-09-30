Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088064471
Dental splint against bruxism and grinding teeth with teeth imprint and dental healthcare of an orthodontist as dental protection in a medical dentistry is important to keep the teeth healthy
Düsseldorf, Germany
s
By sunakri
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbluebruxismcarecleancliniccloseupcopy spacedental imprintdental proceduredental protectiondental splintdentistdentist therapydentistrydentitiondenturedesignequipmentgnashgnash protectiongnash teethgrindgrinding teethhealthisolatedjawjawbonemandiblemaxillamedicalmedicinemodelmouthoralorthodontistplaster castplasticprosthesisprotectionteeth imprintteeth splinttherapytoothtooth imprinttooth splintwhite
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist