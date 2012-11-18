Images

Image
Demonstrators are seen holding anti vaccine banners demanding freedom to choose not to be vaccinated during the World Freedom Rally at Times Square in New York City on March 19, 2022.
2137135685

Item ID: 2137135685

Important information

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ryan Rahman

Ryan Rahman