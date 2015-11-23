Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Demonstrators hold placards while protesting Russia's massive military operation against Ukraine during a rally on the place of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, February 26, 2022.
SAO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL - MAY 15th, 2019: Crowds protest against education cuts in Brazil. Students and teachers from hundreds of universities and colleges at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo.
London, UK. 17/03/18. EDITORIAL- One of the many signs and posters from the March Against Racism national demonstration, London, in protest of the rise in race related attacks.
London, United Kingdom, 17th March 2018:- The Stand Up to Racism march through central London from the BBC to outside Downing Street
London, England. 3rd February 2018. EDITORIAL - Woman holding a Save Our NHS placard at the NHS In Crisis demonstration through central London, in protest of underfunding & privatisation of the NHS.
London, United Kingdom, 7st April 2018:- Protesters gather outside Downing Street in London to protest the recent killings of Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli army during of the Great Return March
London, United Kingdom, 17th March 2018:- The Stand Up to Racism march through central London from the BBC to outside Downing Street
London, United Kingdom - March 4, 2017: March 4th March for the NHS. A march was held today by ordinary people who are very angry and concerned about cuts to the National Health Service.

See more

592875674

See more

592875674

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129533019

Item ID: 2129533019

Demonstrators hold placards while protesting Russia's massive military operation against Ukraine during a rally on the place of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3712 × 5568 pixels • 12.4 × 18.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Richard Juilliart

Richard Juilliart