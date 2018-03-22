Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Delivery man in a black t-shirt, cap, protective mask and gloves with a box in his hand points his finger up on a yellow background with copy space
Delivery man in cap tshirt uniform sterile face mask gloves isolated on blue background studio. Guy employee courier hold cardboard box Service quarantine coronavirus virus covid-19 2019-ncov concept
Delivery man in cap tshirt uniform sterile face mask gloves isolated on blue background studio. Guy employee courier hold cardboard box Service quarantine coronavirus virus covid-19 2019-ncov concept
Delivery man in cap tshirt uniform sterile face mask gloves isolated on blue background studio. Guy employee courier hold cardboard box Service quarantine coronavirus virus covid-19 2019-ncov concept
Delivery man in cap tshirt uniform sterile face mask gloves isolated on blue background studio. Guy employee courier hold cardboard box Service quarantine coronavirus virus covid-19 2019-ncov concept
businessman with laptop and telephone

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138205299

Item ID: 2138205299

Delivery man in a black t-shirt, cap, protective mask and gloves with a box in his hand points his finger up on a yellow background with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6248 × 4165 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sstudi

Sstudi