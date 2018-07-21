Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Delicious Turkish walnut baklava dessert. Traditional Turkish dessert Antep Baklava with walnut, Ramadan or Eid sweets in tray on white background.
Formats
4551 × 3034 pixels • 15.2 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG