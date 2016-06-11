Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Delicious Cappuccino Cheesecake on chocolate-cherry syrup served with fresh blackberries, maraschino cherry and mint. Christmas ornament out of focus in background
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

41879764

Stock Photo ID: 41879764

Delicious Cappuccino Cheesecake on chocolate-cherry syrup served with fresh blackberries, maraschino cherry and mint. Christmas ornament out of focus in background

Photo Formats

  • 2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Bochkarev Photography

Bochkarev Photography