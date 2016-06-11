Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Delicious Cappuccino Cheesecake on chocolate-cherry syrup served with fresh blackberries, maraschino cherry and mint. Christmas ornament out of focus in background
Photo Formats
2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG