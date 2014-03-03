Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 254338609
DELHI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 4: Unidentified woman with unidentified child drinks water at Qutub Minar complex on November 4, 2014 in Delhi, India. Qutub Minar is the tallest minar in India
Photo Formats
5206 × 3471 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG