Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
DELHI - FEBRUARY 26: Juice stall owner selling fresh fruit juices on February 26, 2008 in Dehli, India. Fresh juices are great alternatives to polluted drinking water in India.
Photo Formats
4243 × 2829 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG