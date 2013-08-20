Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
DELHI - FEB 2008. Pharmacy assistant selling medicine to customers on February 12, 2008 in Delhi, India. 80% of medicine revenue comes from international markets and just 20% from India.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

53713966

Stock Photo ID: 53713966

DELHI - FEB 2008. Pharmacy assistant selling medicine to customers on February 12, 2008 in Delhi, India. 80% of medicine revenue comes from international markets and just 20% from India.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4229 × 2820 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

paul prescott

paul prescott