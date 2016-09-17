Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
defocused Water or Wastwater is a lake located in Wasdale, a valley in the western part of the Lake District National Park, England, UK, beautiful summer day and blue cloudy sky
Formats
5585 × 3716 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG