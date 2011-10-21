Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Defocused photo of sunlight shining through the thick leaves. Sunlight looks like a lamp and makes the photo look like an abstract background. abstract background photo perfect for your background
Blur and Bokeh
Abstract and Background In The Nature
Blur and Bokeh
Blur and Bokeh
Abstract And Background In The Nature
Abstract and Background In The Nature
Leaves on trees under morning sunlight with bokeh effect

See more

1849526380

See more

1849526380

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123192672

Item ID: 2123192672

Defocused photo of sunlight shining through the thick leaves. Sunlight looks like a lamp and makes the photo look like an abstract background. abstract background photo perfect for your background

Formats

  • 6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M Dz Fahmi

M Dz Fahmi