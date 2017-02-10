Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Defocused bokeh lights on black background, an abstract naturally blurred backdrop for Christmas eve or birthday party. Festive light texture. Yellow and red garland in blur. Overlay effect for design
Edit
glitter bokeh lights bokeh defocused background
Abstract bokeh of chain of lights for backdrop
big yellow golden bokeh for background on black. Christmas lights.
Christmas Lights Concept . Festive Christmas background. Elegant abstract background with bokeh defocused lights and stars
Merry Christmas Tree Bokeh Background. Selective Focus. Image For Templates, Placards, Banners, Presentations, Reports, Card And Wallpaper. etc.
Night city street lights bokeh background
glitter bokeh lights bokeh defocused background

See more

1271356033

See more

1271356033

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138717545

Item ID: 2138717545

Defocused bokeh lights on black background, an abstract naturally blurred backdrop for Christmas eve or birthday party. Festive light texture. Yellow and red garland in blur. Overlay effect for design

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

lavsketch

lavsketch