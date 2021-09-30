Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099639269
Defocused bokeh lights on black background, an abstract naturally blurred backdrop for Christmas eve or birthday party. Festive light texture. Yellow and red garland in blur. Overlay effect for design
l
By lavsketch
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbeautifulblackblurblurredblurrybokehbrightcelebrationchristmascirclecolorconceptconfetticopyspacedarkdecorationdefocuseddesigneffecteveningfestiveglamourglitterglowglowinggoldgoldenholidaylightlightsmagicnew yearnightoverlaypartypatternredroundscreen modeshineshinyspacesparkletexturetrendyweddingxmasyellow
Similar images
More from this artist