Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Defocus supermarket aisle and shelves blurred background with different products. Blurred supermarket aisle with colorful shelves of merchandise. Retail concept. Vertical. Out of focus.
Formats
4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG