Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082884971
Defocus abstract background of the christmas
B
By Badi Uzzaman
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbannerborderbranchbrightcardcelebrationchristmasdecorationdecorativedesignfestivefirframegiftgoldgoldengraphicgreengreetinghappyholidayillustrationisolatedlightmerrynaturenewnew yearornamentpartypatternpineredseasonseasonalsnowsnowflaketabletemplatetexturetreewallpaperwhitewinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist