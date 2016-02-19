Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Defending the motherland. Collage with angry serious medieval warriors or knights war clothes with swords in motion, action isolated over vintage background. Eras comparison, history, art
silhouette of a group of business people raising their hand

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132421241

Item ID: 2132421241

Defending the motherland. Collage with angry serious medieval warriors or knights war clothes with swords in motion, action isolated over vintage background. Eras comparison, history, art

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9052 × 3673 pixels • 30.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 406 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 203 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305