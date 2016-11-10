Images

Defending the county. Creative art collage with brutal serious medieval warrior riding horse isolated over dark vintage background with mixed neon light. Comparison of eras, history
Medieval knight with sword in armor as style Game of Thrones in Winter Forest Landscapes
He will keep you safe. Low angle shot of a strong fierce warrior pointing his sword at the stormy sky standing on a rock copyspace
Young woman tourist having a rest at night camping in the mountains, standing near burning campfire and illuminated tourist tent, pointing at evening cloudy sky. Tourism, outdoor activity concept
Colored silhouette of a smoking man on dark background.
woman athlete in the Amazon costume posing on a black background in the scenic red and blue light.

Item ID: 2132421231

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 6546 × 3795 pixels • 21.8 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 580 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 290 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

