Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Deep Spinning Blue - High Resolution Illustration. Suitable for graphic or background use. Click the designer's name under the image for various colorized versions of this illustration.
Photo Formats
2748 × 2061 pixels • 9.2 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.