Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Decorative overlay is applied to black auto pass with metal element on white isolated background in photo studio for sale at an auto-analysis or for replacement during repair in a car service center.
Formats
5616 × 1903 pixels • 18.7 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 339 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 170 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG