Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099953348
It is decorated with a wooden tablecloth for two and a red flower. Islands and seascape in the background. Nostalgia.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureasiabeautifulbluebosporusbuildingcarriagecitycityscapecoasteuropeferryholidayhouseislandislandsistanbullandscapemanmarinemarmaramediterraneannaturalnatureoutdoorpanoramicpeopleprince islandsresidentialseaseagullsightseeingstreetsummersunnytourtourismtouristtowntraditionaltraveltreeturkeyturkishvacationvillavillagewater
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist