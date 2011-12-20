Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
deck bed chairs with parasol neat coconut or palm trees at Cha Am beach against blue sky, Phetchaburi, Thailand. Summer holiday maker or travel vacation in tropical country, Siam.
Formats
6100 × 4067 pixels • 20.3 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG