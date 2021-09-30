Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089818721
December is the last month of the year desk calendar year 2022, Isolated on background
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
annual eventappointmentbackgroundsbusinesscalendarcalendar datecolor imagedatedaydecemberdesigndeskdesk calendardiaryeventholiday - eventhorizontalisolated on whitelast monthletter - documentmonthnew year's daynumberofficeorganizerpagepaperpersonal organizerplanplannerreminderscheduletablethailandtimeweekwhite coloryearyear 2022yellow
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist