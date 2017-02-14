Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
December calendar showing Christmas Date, with a sheet of torn paper and a white biro for making a list. Concepts of Christmas countdown, Christmas planning. Also shows New Years Eve.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

3532018

Stock Photo ID: 3532018

December calendar showing Christmas Date, with a sheet of torn paper and a white biro for making a list. Concepts of Christmas countdown, Christmas planning. Also shows New Years Eve.

Photo Formats

  • 2008 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

travellight

travellight