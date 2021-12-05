Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086086640
December 5th, 2021 - Myeongdong Catheral, located in Seoul, is the very the first catholic church in South Korea.
Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
P
By Parkdolly
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureattractionbiblebishopbuildingcardinalcathedralcatholiccatholic churchchristianitychristmaschurchcityculturefathergodheritagehistorichistoricalillustrativeillustrative editorialjesuskorealandmarklandscapelong exposure photographymariamerry christmasministermothernight photonight photographynight shotnight viewoldpastorpopepriestreligionseoulsouth koreastreetthe virgin marytownview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist