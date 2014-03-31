Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
DEARBORN, MICHIGAN - JUNE 2: Ford Motor Company announces the end of the Mercury brand after 71 years. Production of Mercury will stop at the end of 2010. June 2nd 2010 Dearborn, Michigan
Photo Formats
2400 × 3600 pixels • 8 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.