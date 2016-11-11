Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The Dead Sea is a salt lake in Israel at the lowest point on earth of 430 meters below sea level. The drop rate of the sea surface is 1 meter per year causing appearance of sinkholes and salt crystals
Formats
7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG