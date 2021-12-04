Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086149121
Castellón de la Plana, Spain, 04 December 2021, Handball player VIEIRA Samara during the game between Brasil vs Japan 29 - 25 count for 2021 World Women's Handball Championship.
Carrer del Músic Pascual Asensio Hernández, 1, 12006 Castelló de la Plana, Castelló, Spain
D
By Dan POTOR
