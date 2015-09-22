Images

DDR - CIRCA 1970s: A stamp printed in thethe DDR (East Germany) devoted Days of the Soviet science of technics in East Germany and shows start of space ship, one stamp from series , circa 1970s.
35445733

Stock Photo ID: 35445733

Photo Formats

  • 1842 × 3060 pixels • 6.1 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 602 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 301 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

IgorGolovniov

IgorGolovniov

