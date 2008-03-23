Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Daylily hybrid: Siloam Show Girl. A dormant variety hybridized by Henry 1981. Mid-season blooming diploid with 31/2" exotic blossoms of red with a bright red eye & yellow-green throat.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

1148427

Stock Photo ID: 1148427

Daylily hybrid: Siloam Show Girl. A dormant variety hybridized by Henry 1981. Mid-season blooming diploid with 31/2" exotic blossoms of red with a bright red eye & yellow-green throat.

Photo Formats

  • 2288 × 1712 pixels • 7.6 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 748 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 374 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Brenda Carson

Brenda Carson