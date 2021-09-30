Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095288240
dartboard with arrow. creative concept idea for success with focus point on target to the winner in business with strategy management aim to leadership.
Thailand
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accuracyachieveachievementaimaimingarrowbackgroundboardbusinesscentercloseupcompetitionconceptcorporatecreativecreativitydartdartboarddevelopmentfocusfuturegamegoalgrowthhitideainnovationinspirationintelligenceleadershipmanagementmanagermarkmarketingmotivationperfectperformancepointprofessionalscoreshotsportstrategysuccesstargetteamteamworktrustvisionwinner
Categories: Abstract, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist