Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dark Green and multi colour marble texture, Rustic marble background, Colourful pattern, abstract marbleised effect stone, turquoise, green, blue, black and gold creative colours, matt ceramic tile
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134593575

Item ID: 2134593575

Dark Green and multi colour marble texture, Rustic marble background, Colourful pattern, abstract marbleised effect stone, turquoise, green, blue, black and gold creative colours, matt ceramic tile

Formats

  • 7087 × 3543 pixels • 23.6 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Nile creation

Blue Nile creation