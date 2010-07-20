Images

Image
Dark eyed Junco resting on branch, it is an unique sparrow with incredible variation between populations. Generally patterned with gray, white, and shades of tan. All have pinkish bills
The back of a black drongo with a distinctive forked tail sitting on a branch having white flowers
Monkey in jungle,Tongue stick.
Nightingale singing from a tree branch in spring
The house sparrow is a bird of the sparrow family Passeridae, found in most parts of the world. Shot in the evening. beautiful color.
Inquisitive Vervet Monkey, upper Zambezi River, western Zambia.
Young great horned owl. Natural scne from Wisconsin.
