Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 327385505
Dangerous curves on top of the hill. A very narrow road circles around the high hills of Mosel river in Germany. Image is taken from high up and Image has a vintage effect applied.
Photo Formats
3493 × 2572 pixels • 11.6 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 736 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 368 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG