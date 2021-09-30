Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100066553
Damaged young burgeon of currant bush because of cecidophyopsis ribis
S
By Sunny_Smile
Related keywords
agricultureaprilbig bud miteblack currantblackcurrantbotanybranchbudburgeoncecidophyopsiscecidophyopsis ribiscloseupcurrantdamagedangerousdestructivediseaseearly springfruitgall mitegardengardeninggreengrowthhorticultureillnessinfectedinfectioninsectleafmacromacrophotographymitenatureparasitepestplantplant diseaseplant parasiteproblemribesribisseasonalsicknessspringsproutsunsunbeamsunlightsunny day
Categories: Miscellaneous, Nature
